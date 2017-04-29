HITEC Olympad ’17: A spotlight on youth

Staff Reporter

HITEC Olympiad ’17 officially started on Friday. More than 40 universities from around the country came to the mega event. The chief guest at the occasion was Chairman PTA, Mr. Syed Ismail Shah. He motivated the young and adults alike. The day that started with the promise to ignite in youth the spirit of competitiveness and hard work, it also benefited them with the thought-provoking words from the Chairman.

The Chairman in his address did not only focus the services of surveillance and monitoring by the PTA but also stressed upon the importance of keeping a watchful eye for cyber crime. “Today’s’ world is inflicted with multiple threats of cyber crime and people know little to counter them.” He ensured that PTA is doing everything in its power to make people aware and help them fighting its influence.

He also emphasized on the fast emerging technological revolution climate that is making lives far easier, better and comfortable. He also encouraged the HITEC University management to start up joint ventures with PTA that can promote not only goodwill but also strengthen ties of students with the changing times.

Along with other sports and extracurricular activities like Cricket, Football and Athletics, other entertainment activities like Musical and Cultural night was also organized by HITEC Creative Arts society. “We are doing all what we can to promote Arts and literature activities among young blood”, said Umair Hamza, president CADS at the event.

“We are very thankful to all the participants who came from across the provinces and to media outlets who covered the event. We also encourage youth to come and showcase their talent, as the event is still going on.”, said Zohaib Tariq, head press and media of HITEC University.