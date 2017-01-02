HIT head calls on minister

Islamabad

Newly appointed Chairman Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) Lt Gen Naeem Ashraf Monday called on Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Secretary Defence Production Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Mohammad Owais and ex-Chairman HIT Lt Gen Syed Wajid Hussain were also present in the meeting held in the minister’s office in Rawalpindi.

According to a press release issued here, Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated performance of ex-chairman HIT Lt Gen Syed Wajid Hussain.

The minister welcomed the newly appointed Chairman and assured all- out support of the ministry in making the HIT a more vibrant organization.

Chairman HIT exhibited determination to work with devotion and in close coordination with the ministry.—APP