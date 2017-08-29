Our history stands distorted, youths remain ignorant of this land’s rich culture, traditions

Zubair Qureshi

The distorted history that has been taught to children and youth in Pakistan has made the young generation oblivious of the real history of the region land and this is the major reason behind the state of the sense of alienation from the heritage of our progressive and pluralistic culture.

Speakers expressed these views at the launch of the book ‘Indian Independence and British Parliament 1947’ written by Barrister Naseem Ahmed Bajwa.

They were of the view that the future generation of Pakistan must be imparted knowledge about the country’s true history including the events that took place prior to and after the partition of India to get out bigoted and narrow world view.

Afrasiab Khattak, former senator and historian, while commenting on the contents of the book said that there was a dearth of genuine research in Pakistan about the important events of our history. He said the compilation of the important documents related to discussion in British parliament about Indian independence was a valuable work and could be a valuable asset for our students and youth.

Barrister Naseem Ahmad Bajwa, the writer of the book on the occasion said it was the first volume of a work and he would unveil more historic facts in his work that was already in progress. He said that the book has raised many pertinent questions about the roles of different actors at the part of partition of India.

He said that it was due to distorted history that our youth today was unaware of the liberal, progressive and tolerant ethos of our society.

He said that after the independence, Quaid e Azam laid down the principles for the newly emerged state in his historic August 11, 1947 speech. He said that these principles were elaborating a state comprising one nation regardless of other identities. He said his endeavor was aimed to introduce people with real history instead of the connected one which at present was being taught to corrupt the minds of our generations.

Shafqat Munir of SDPI earlier covered various aspects of the book and said that this book could be used as a valuable resource material for our youth, especially to young researchers that have specific interest in Indo-Pak history.