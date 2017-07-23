History awaits India in Women’s WC final

London

India have the chance to alter the course of cricket history when they face hosts England in the Women’s World Cup final at Lord’s on Sunday. Since the tournament’s inception in 1973—two years before the men’s World Cup started – it has been dominated by England and Australia, with New Zealand, in 2000, the only other country to have won the event.

The final sees this year’s edition come full circle, with India having upset the form book to beat England by 35 runs in the tournament opener in Derby on June 24. “It isn’t going to be easy for England,” promised India captain Mithali Raj after her side’s stunning semi-final win over six-times champions Australia in Derby on Thursday.

A 36-run victory over the title-holders was built on Harmanpreet Kaur’s stunning 171 not out. An innings full of correct yet powerful shots ought to have banished any remaining stereotypes about ‘demure’ women’s cricket in general and the India team in particular. Certainly there was nothing ‘ladylike’ about the fiercely competitive Kaur’s angry reaction towards batting partner Deepti Sharma after almost being run out on 98.

For Raj and India pace bowler Jhulan Goswami, the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in women’s one-day international history respectively, this could be the last chance the two 34-year-olds have to win the World Cup. But the significance of the day goes far beyond what it means to their cricket careers.

India’s win in the 1983 men’s World Cup final at Lord’s turned the country on to limited overs cricket and led the world’s second-most populous nation to become the sport’s financial powerhouse.

An India win on Sunday could have equally far-reaching consequences, as Raj acknowledged. —APP