Historical Pak-Japan ties

HISTORY of Pak-Japan relations is glorious. Especially in the decades of 50s and 60s, the two countries were close partners in development. Pakistan was the country that fully pleaded the case of a sovereign and industrialised Japan at all international forums for ending occupation of Japan. It is now stated by analysts that these relations are no longer as strong as compared to growing India-Japan relations. No doubt India is a big market for Japanese products but in our view Pak-Japan relations cannot be replaced by diplomatic, political and cultural exchanges offered by Pakistan in the past. There is just need to stimulate efforts to revive the glorious past.

Indeed this can be done by promoting exchanges at different levels. It was good to see Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Japan Nobuo Kishi visiting Islamabad and holding wide-ranging talks with the Pakistani leadership including Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during which pledges were made for augmenting economic relations, which indeed are vital to revitalise the relations. Quite recently, there has been expression of interest on both sides to sign the Free Trade Agreement. We hope that efforts towards that end will be intensified in order to fully exploit the potential of trade, which is beneficial to both the countries. After improvement of security situation, Pakistan offers immense opportunities to Japanese investment in sectors like energy, infrastructure etc. Similarly, we need to diversify our export basket and prepare such value added products that balance the volume of our trade not only with Japan but other countries also.

