Hirscher claims first giant slalom title

St. Moritz

Austrian Marcel Hirscher kept his nerve in deteriorating conditions to win his first world giant slalom title on Friday after two previous silvers. Hirscher, on track for a sixth consecutive World Cup overall crystal globe and silver medallist in last week’s alpine combined in St Moritz, clocked a total time of 2min 13.31sec, with snow flurries and cloud hampering the second run.

“I am very tired at the moment, but I have unbelievable feelings,” said Hirscher. “It was one of the toughest races we’ve had this season so far. I’m very thankful for this.”

Hirscher’s unheralded teammate Roland Leitinger, whose previous best World Cup finish was a sixth place in the Soleden giant slalom in 2015, claimed silver, 0.25sec adrift.

Leif Kristian Haugen of Norway usurped favoured teammate Henrik Kristoffersen by five-hundredths of a second to take bronze, at 0.71sec, a first Norwegian medal in the giant slalom since the injured Aksel Lund Svindal won gold in 2007. Reigning three-time champion Ted Ligety, behind whom Hirscher won silvers in 2015 in Beaver Creek/Vail and 2013 in Schladming, was unable to defend his title, the American having undergone surgery on a back injury. And Austrian Philipp Schoerghofer, who sat in second after an impressive first leg, also faded, one mistake seeing him finish fifth behind the two Norwegians.—AFP