Hinopak Motors, JS Bank sign MoU

Lahore

An MoU signing ceremony between Hinopak Motors Limited and JS Bank Limited took place in Lahore where, Yoshihiro Kondo-Deputy Managing Director from Hinopak Motors Limited and Raja Abdullah Khan–Group Head Consumer Banking from JS Bank; signed a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate customers in financing of Hino Kazay buses.

As per the terms of Memorandum of Understanding, KAZAY Customers can now avail customized financing tenure, competitive down payment, priority case processing, competitive insurance rate & faster delivery.—PR