Hindus say no problem in religious activities in Pakistan

Islamabad

A group of Hindu pilgrims from Pakistan visited Jagannath temple, here on Saturday. After having darshan of the Trinity, they also attended a discourse of Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati says a message received here from Puri, Orissa India. .

On their 25-day trip, the 94-member group including 24 women from Ghotki district of Sindh province visited several pilgrim places in the country before arriving at Puri. Some of the pilgrims, who were in the age group of two to 90 years, are visiting India for the second time while many visited Jagannath temple for the first time. Special arrangements were made for their stay at the mutt of Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

‘This is my second visit to India and first to Jagannath Dham. We are overwhelmed at the spiritual atmosphere of Puri and hospitality of the people,’ said Vikram Pal, a businessman of Ghotki. The pilgrims said they never faced any problem in their religious activities in Pakistan. ‘Sindh has been the land of rishis, saints and fakirs who have helped the poor and downtrodden,’ said Nanik Lal, another visiting devotee.—INP