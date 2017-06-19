Hindus appeal to Supreme Court for suo motu action against kidnappings

Pakistan Hindu Council, during its emergency meeting held on Sunday has appealed to the Supreme Court for taking Suo Motu action against the horrific rise of kidnappings, forced conversions and forcibly marriages of non-adult immature Hindu girls in the Sindh province.

According to a press statement issued, the meeting was attended by Patron-in-chief and Member National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani along with Hotchand Kirmani, Paman Lal Rathi, Dr Deepak Kumar, Raja Asar Mal and others to review the situation in the context of recent abduction of Hindu minor girl named Ravita Meghwar from Tharparkar district.

The situation in the area from where Ravita is kidnapped is still very tense and the victim family is reportedly forced to leave the home.

Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, who is also a prominent parliamentarian, demanded the early recovery of abducted Hindu girl and said that such incidents can be termed as social crimes in any civilized society but in Sindh, hate-mongered elements are presenting as a good deed under the garb of religion. He said that Islam is a religion of peace and Pakistan Hindu Council has never opposed of embracing Islam as a result of preach or self-consent.

‘Situation in Sindh is entirely different where the focus is only to convert Hindu kidnapped girls with a sole purpose of marrying without their consent,’ he said, while adding that majority of Pakistani people are peace-loving and believe in respect of others but few elements are damaging the repute of the country and nation on international level.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani, while criticizing the Sindh Government, said that returning of unanimously passed bill in the Sindh Assembly for the protection of minorities is a proof that provincial government has become hostile to the religious pressure groups.

He said that the rise of such horrific incidents not only show the failure of provincial government for providing security to the Non-Muslim community but also impacting very badly on the socio-psychological condition of peaceful minorities. He said that five thousand Pakistani Hindus are being forced to migrate every year while remaining poor community has no other option but to keep quite.

The meeting participants expressed sorrow that due to the influence of powerful kidnappers, local police is not allowed to do anything for recovery of kidnapped girls and after 15 days, the abductors used to present the innocent girl in the court with a certificate of conversion issued by some Madrassa to justify their act of crime.—INP

Related