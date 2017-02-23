Hindu yatrees arrive in city

Staff Reporter

About 217 Hindu pilgrims arrived here on Wednesday through Wagha Border from India to participate in the ceremonies of Shivaratri festival to be held in Chakwal.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq, Hindu leader Manohar Chand and board officers accorded a warm welcome to pilgrims.

Speaking on the occasion, group leader Shiv Partab Bajaj said the pilgrims have arrived here from 14 states of India to participate in the ceremonies. He thanked the Pakistan government and the ETPB chairman for development work made at Sri Katas Raj temples where millions of rupees were being spent for restoration and renovation of Hindu religious places here.

He said that people of Pakistan and India respected one another and all issues between both the nations should be resolved through dialogue.

Expressing his joy, the Hindu leader said Pakistan is a lovely neighbouring country.

He said that Hindu community appreciated the visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to Katas Raj temples.

ETPB Chairman Siddiqul Farooq said the board was providing all possible facilities including foolproof security, accommodation, medical, journey and others to the pilgrims.

Farooq said that bilateral dialogue between Pakistan and India was the best way to resolve issues like Kashmir.

He stressed on restoration of dialogues between both the countries under current tense senario for peace in the region.

After their arrival, the pilgrims went to Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore for a one-day stay. They will leave for Chakwal on Thursday, where they will perform rituals. The pilgrims will also participate in the main ceremony at Katas Raj temples Chakwal on February 24.

The Hindu pilgrims will return to Lahore on February 25. They will also perform their rituals in Krishna Mandir, Ravi Road here. They will left Pakistan for their homeland on February 26.