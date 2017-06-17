Hindu girl rejects family’s allegation of forced conversion

Mithi

The alleged abduction and conversion of a minor Hindu girl in Thar has triggered a wave of anger and indignation among members of the area’s Hindu community. Ravita Meghwar, 16, had allegedly been abducted by men from the Syed community of Wanharo village near Nagarparkar, Thar, on June 6th. On Thursday last, the girl, along with ‘husband’ Nawaz Ali Shah, had met with local journalists in Umerkot to ‘inform’ them of her consent in both embracing Islam and her marriage. She claimed to have embraced Islam in the presence of Pir Mohammad Ayub Jan Farooqui, an Islamic preacher, near the Samarro town of Umerkot district. On Friday, the girl once again claimed to journalists in Islamkot that she had not been kidnapped but had eloped with Shah. She also demanded protection for both herself and her husband. However, the Hindu community, along with the girl’s family, has insisted that she was kidnapped and forced to convert. Satram Das Meghwar, Ravita’s father, has alleged that influential members of the Syed community had kidnapped his daughter after giving sleeping pills to the family. He alleged that despite frequent appeals, Thar police avoided tracing the girl till she was forced to convert. According to the marriage certificate issued by the preacher ‘The girl is eighteen years old, can marry the person of her choice and her Islamic name is Gulnar’.—INP