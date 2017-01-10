Hindu fundamentalism in India threat to peace

Islamabad

Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir said that India cannot suppress the Kashmiris freedom struggle with use of brutal force adding rising Hindu fundamentalism was a also big threat for the peace of whole world.

Talking to media-persons at National Press Club (NPC) on Monday during his visit to congratulate the newly-elected office- bearers of NPC here Monday.

He said that media should play its vital role for highlighting the barbarism and violence of Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Shah Qadir said that Indian government and its media always termed Muslims were fundamentalist to hide its violation of gross human rights in IoK. He said that Islam is a religion of peace and world peace have no threats from the Muslims.

Earlier, newly-elected President of NPC Shakeel Anjum, Vice Presidents Asif Bhatti, Ibrahim Kumbhar, Naveed Akbar Chaudhry, Maira Azam, General Secretary, Imran Yaqoob Dhilon, Finance Secretary Ishaq Chaudhry, Joint Secretary Abid Abassi, members of governing body Sardar Naukhaiz Abbas Sahi, Bashir Chaudhry, Sheraz Gardezi and other newly-elected members of Journalist Penal warmly received the Speaker on his arrival at NPC.

He expressed the hope that newly-elected body will continue its efforts for the welfare of journalists community. He also felicitated to Pattern In chief of Journalist Panel Muhammad Afzal Butt and Ex-President of Nation Press Club Farooq Faisal Khan for the landslide victory of their panel.—APP