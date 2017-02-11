Hindu extremists demolish graveyard in Samba

Srinagar

The authorities of Revenue Department in Samba under the supervision of Block Development Officer (BDO) in a bid to convert a graveyard into a playfield have demolished dozens of graves. The action has evoked a lot of criticism and resentment from the Muslim community.

Special Officer, Auqaf Islamia Committee Jammu and Kashmir, Raj Muhammad, told mediamen that in a local police station an FIR had been filed against the Block Development Officer, Anshu Man Singh, who provoked and directed officials for the action. He said, the piece of land is sole property of Auqaf-e-Islamia and since long was notified for graveyard, but the Hindu communal elements want to develop a playfield there.

Locals protested against the BDO and described him an agent working for a BJP minister. They said that the BDO was playing communal card to vitiate the atmosphere in the area. Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep concern over conversion of a graveyard to a playfield and demolition of graves in Samba.—KMS