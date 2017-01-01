Hindu community urged to work for social harmony, prosperity

Observer Reporter

Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has urged to support the welfare activities throughout the country for ensuring social harmony and prosperity. He was attending the combine marriage ceremony in honor of 16 Hindu couples at Tando Adam.

Dr Ramesh Kumar, while addressing as the chief guest, said that combine marriage ceremonies are widely acknowledged as one of the major welfare activities. “That’’s why Pakistan Hindu Council always arrange combine marriage program of needy Hindu community with the collaboration and support of other organizations on regular basis,” he further said, adding that the aim of these combine marriage program is to promote positive image of Pakistan at international level and to highlight the role of minorities in Pakistan.

Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani while extending his new year wishes said that Pakistan is passing through such a critical phase where followers from all religion need to be united to promote harmony, brotherhood and unity among the society.

Chela Ram Kewlani, Paman Lal and Dr Shankar from Pakistan Hindu Council and other respectable of societies from different walks of life were also present.

On the ocasion, Pakistan Hindu Council also provided gift in form of 10,000 Rs Cash to each newlywed couple.

Hindu Community also organized special prayers to celebrate the spirit of New Year. Later on, while talking to the media Dr Ramesh Kumar hoped that 2017 would be proven as a year of stability and peace for Pakistan. “We must stay united under one flag, respect others faith and avoid religious division,” he expressed.

When asked a question about Minority Protection Right Bill, Dr Ramesh Kumar said that Hindu community in Pakistan is very much concerned about the expected return and amendment of Bill. He vowed that Pakistan Hindu Council will keep playing its due role regarding the protection of minorities.