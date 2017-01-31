Hindko Academy launches journal for women

Peshawar

The Gandhara Hindko Academy has launched a new Hindko language literary journal to provide a platform to the women writers and poets. The quarterly magazine has been edited by Ms Hina Tahir, a research officer at the Gandhara Hindko Academy.

The launching ceremony of the journal was arranged recently at the Dr Zahoor Ahmad Awan Hall of the academy with maiden issue titled “Fatima”. Ms Farhat Jabeen, widow of founding-chairman of the Gandhara Hindko Board, that runs the Gandhara Hindko Academy under public-private partnership, was the chief guest.

Noted among guests included Hindko language research scholar and General Secretary of Gandhara Hindko Board, Muhammad Ziauddin, Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice-President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, lyricist Syed Saeed Gillani, Wasem Shahid, Professor Ghazala Yousaf, Madiha Kashif, Salma Malik, Darakhshan Anjum and Nadia Hussan. Speaking on the occasion, Editor Hina Tahir said the journal would be distinct in that it would have write-ups only by women. “The publication is meant for bringing to the forth the Hindko women writers who are contributing in the literary, cultural and research fields,” said Hina Tahir who is also conversant with Khowar (Chitrali) along with Hindko language.—APP