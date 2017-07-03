Hindko Academy brings out 2nd issue of journal

Peshawar

The Gandhara Hindko Academy has brought out the second issue of its quarterly journal, “Hindko Adab”. The publication has a total of 30 writings on various genres of the Hindko language literature, says a press release issued here on Sunday. On the cover is the portrait of late Professor Dr Zahoor Ahmad Awan (January 4, 1942 -April 3, 2011), a noted civil award-recipient writer from Peshawar and founding-chairman of the Gandhara Hindko Board, who had to his credit over 60 books and publications.

The initial part of the journal has versified translation of the Holy Quran into Hindko language by late Abdul Ghafoor Malik of Hazara. There are naats by Prof Nabi Bakhsh Gohar and Khwaja Yaqoob Akhtar. An eminent cultural activist, Dr Salahuddin, has in his write-up summed up the efforts made two decades ago to enlist Hindko language in the census form. Hindko is now among the nine officially designated languages of the country, others being Urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, Sindhi, Seraiki, Balochi, Brauhvi and Kashmiri.

There is a piece on the cultural importance of the Indo-Aryan languages by Muhammad Ziauddin, General Secretary of Gandhara Hindko Board that runs the Gandhara Hindko Academy under public-private partnership. He has pointed out that out of 73 languages spoken in the country, 27 belong to the Indo-Aryan family. Zaffar Naveed has tried to encompass the measures taken in the past to find official backing for the Hindko language.

Sadiq Saba has highlighted the literary contributions of Khwaja Yaqoob Akhtar, a senior Hindko poet, who died early this year at the age 86. Ahmad Nadeem Awan has reviewed a book of poetry “Mohabtaan Dey Mizaaj Wakhrey” by a woman poet and writer, Bushra Farukh. There are fictions by Professor Liaqat Hussian, Salman Haider, Professor Hamid Rehman, Sadiq Saba, Ahmad Nadeem Awan, Shujaaat Ali Khan and Nazir Bhatti. Director of Gandhara Hindko Academy, Dr Zaffar Iqbal, in his piece has enlightened the readers on the differences between a novel and a story which are intended for the budding writers.—APP