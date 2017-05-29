Hilal War arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leader and the Chairman of Peoples Political Party (PPP), Hilal Ahmad War was arrested by Indian police from his Maisuma area of Srinagar, today.

Hilal Ahmad War was lodged at Maisuma police station. Meanwhile, the spokesman of the party in a statement issued in Srinagar, condemned the arrest of the party leader and said that he was arrested to prevent him from leading a demonstration following the killing of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Sabzar Ahmed Butt by Indian troops, yesterday.

All the top Hurriyet leaders have either been arrested or put under house detention.—KMS