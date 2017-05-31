Hikmatyar’s close aide gunned down in Peshawar

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A close aide of veteran warlord and Hizb-e-Islami chief Gulbadin Hikmatyar was shot dead on the outskirts of Peshawar on Tuesday.

Haji Muhammad Farid alias Naqibullah, 60, was targeted by men riding on motorcycles in the Pishtakhara area, police said.

Farid was Hikmatyar’s former secretary and also his father-in-law.

He was an important figure in Afghanistan’s Hizb-e-Islami party and had no enemies, according to his sons.

A week ago, he went to Afghanistan and returned to Peshawar where he was currently residing.

Farid’s killing is the latest in a string of attacks on important Afghan clerics and pro Emarit-e-Islami figures in the city.

Police believe that most Afghan Taliban, as well as their supporters, are being targeted by the Islamic State.

The two groups are engaged in a bloody conflict with each other for the control of Afghanistan.

The Pishtikhara police have registered a case against unidentified assailants and an investigation is underway.