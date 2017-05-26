Following are the highlights of Pakistan Economic Survey for the year 2016-17 unveiled by Minister of Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar here on Thursday.

Country’s overall economic growth rate recorded highest 5.28 per cent in nine years, while last year it was 4.51 per cent. · The agriculture sector accounts for 19.53 per cent of GDP and 42.3 per cent of employment.

· Agricultural sector recorded a positive growth of 3.46 per cent against the growth of 0.27 per cent last year.

· Cotton Ginning witnessed growth of 5.59 per cent against the negative growth of 22.12 per cent in previous year.

· Livestock growth was recorded at 3.43 per cent against 3.36 per cent las year.

· Growth of forestry sub-sector increased by 14.49 per cent as compared to growth of 14.31 per cent last year.

· Fisheries sector registered a growth of 1.23 per cent compared to growth of 3.25 per cent.

· Industrial sector growth recorded 5.05 per cent in outgoing fiscal year as compared to 5.8 per cent last year.

· Growth of overall Manufacturing is registered at 5.27 per cent compared to 3.66 per cent last year.

· Large Scale Manufacturing growth improved to 4.93 per cent from 2.94 per cent last year.

· The construction sector has registered a growth of 9.05 per cent against the growth of 14.6 per cent last year.

· Mining and quarrying sub-sector witnessed a growth of 1.34 per cent against the growth of 6.86 per cent last year.

· Electricity generation and distribution and gas distribution registered growth of 3.4 per cent against 8.43 per cent last year.

· The total volume of GDP has crossed $300 billion.

· Gross Public Debt Ratio improved to 59.3 per cent to GDP from 60.2 per cent to GDP last year.

· Policy rate remained at 5.75 per cent which is lowest rate in 45 years.

· Pakistan Stock Exchange has been ranked the fifth best performing stock market in the world in 2016.

· CPI based inflation rate averaged 4.1 per cent

· FBR tax collection increased from Rs 2,590 billion in FY15 to Rs3,112 billion in FY16.

· Fiscal deficit narrowed to 4.6 per cent in FY16 from 8.8 per cent in FY13.

· Per capita income increased to $1629 from $1333 last year.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan has seen a visible turnaround over the last four years due to successful implementation of a comprehensive programme of economic revival.

He said the government took a number of growth-oriented measures to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth, adding that the initiatives included National Power Policy, Kissan Package,

Automotive Policy, Textile Policy, Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2015-18, Domestic Resource Mobilization Strategy, Public Sector Entity Reforms Strategy, CPEC and National Financial inclusion strategy.

Talking about fiscal development, the minister said, the government focused on correcting the fiscal imbalances by adopting prudent expenditures management and revenue mobilization strategy.

Overall fiscal deficit narrowed to 4.6 percent of GDP in FY 2016, reflecting sustainable consolidation since FY2013. The minister said that during July-March FY2016-17, fiscal deficit stood at

3.9 percent of GDP.

The minister said that during July-March FY17, total expenditures stood at Rs4,383.6 billion (13.8 percent of GDP) against Rs3,971.3 billion (13.6 percent of GDP) in the same period of last year.

The current expenditure stood at Rs3,605.1 billion during the first nine months against Rs3,407 billion last year while the development expenditure and net lending amounted to Rs769.6 billion

compared to Rs710.2 billion last year. The expenditures under PSDP have posted a growth of 19.8 percent and reached to Rs746.6 billion in nine months compared to Rs623.4 billion last year.

Total revenues, Dar said, are expected to reach Rs5,347.1 billion, of which the tax revenues are budgeted to remain at Rs4,306.1 billion and non-tax revenues at Rs1,041 billion during the current year.

He added that during the period from July-March, total revenues stood at Rs3,145.5 billion against Rs2,961.9 billion in the same period of last year, showing growth of 6.2 percent.

The minister said that keeping in view the macroeconomic stability during July-March, SBP maintained the policy rate at 5.75 percent, which is the lowest rate since early 1970s.

The minister said that Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has been ranked first in Asia and fifth best performing market in the world in year 2016 as assessed by Bloomberg, adding that PSX touched 53,000 level on May 24.

The market capitalization increased from Rs7,588.47 billion on June 30, 2016 to Rs10,044.07 billion on May 8, 2017, he said adding

that the market outperformed during the current year among leading global stock markets, more specially in Asian region.

Talking about the social safety nets, the minister said that government has prioritized 17 pro-poor sectors through the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF). Expenditure on pro-poor sectors in 2012-13 was Rs1913.3 billion and as 8.5 percent of GDP.

During 2015-16, total expenditures of these sectors reached to Rs2,694.7 billion, which was 9.3 percent of GDP.

The minister said that during the nine months of the current fiscal year, Rs1,017.5 billion expenditures have been made in these sectors.

He said that the number of beneficiaries in BISP has increased from 1.7 million in FY2009 to 5.42 million this year, adding the disbursements increased from Rs16 billion in FY2009 to Rs115 billion this year.

He said that the government had also special focus on education, health and nutrition and a number of programmes have been implemented during the outgoing fiscal year for the development of these sectors.—APP