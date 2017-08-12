Highlight if hate speech is part of curriculum: President

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain while addressing an event in connection with National Minorities Day organized by the Ministry of Religions Affairs and Interfaith Harmony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday night has asked people with any religion to printout the hate speech which is part of any curriculum of any grade. He made it clear that according to his knowledge and reading’ no hate speech is Part of curriculum’. The president said that government is utilizing his best efforts to make a uniformed curriculum. He urged the citizens to point out and play their role in nation building. Pakistan observed minority day every year on 11th August, to recalls the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with reference to his speech and the contribution of non-Muslim communities to Pakistan.

President Mamnoon Hussain stated that all possible measures will be taken to promote interfaith harmony in the country. It is the responsibility of the entire nation to work for the stability and supremacy of the country by keeping all differences aside, he added.

The basis of religious tolerance in Pakistan is not only based on the provisions provided in the constitution and laws but our cultural traditions and religious teachings also provide its foundation, said president.

The President noted that that sometimes some incidents occur in different parts of the country which affect religious harmony and tolerance. He stressed that neither the people of Pakistan support such undesirable acts nor the law of this land and our beliefs allow such conduct.

He underlined that only a handful of misguided people are responsible for such incidents which bring bad name to our religion, country and the nation. He said that sometimes materialistic interests are behind incidents against minorities. He said the Government will leave no stone unturned to crush these elements.

The President stated that Minorities have always played a proactive role in the development and progress of the motherland and their sacrifices in the defence of the country are less than none.

He lauded the bravery and valour displayed by the non-Muslim military officers and soldiers during wars with enemies and said that it will be mentioned in golden letters in history.