Higher input cost main cause of decline in exports

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front (PIAF), while expressing its concern over the diminishing exports has held the higher input cost accountable for the exports decline.

PIAF Chairman Irfan Iqbal sheikh said this at a meeting with renowned industrialists at his office at Gulberg on Wednesday. Irfan Iqbal said that Pakistan exports have been declined by 12.1 % from US$ 25 billion to US $ 2081 billion in 2015-16 whereas Bangladesh exports were increased from US $ 28 Billion to US $ 34 billion during same environment “ even the facility of GSP+ we could not increase our export level rather we decreased, it’s time to re-address the policies” Irfan remarked.

Chairman accompanied with senior vice chairman Tanveer Ahmed Sufi & vice chairman Khawaja Shahzeb Akram thanked the government for announcing the package of incentives for the industry however he said that package would be result oriented when only it will get cheaper energy sources for industry said that the traders and industrialists are suffering huge losses mainly on account of rising production cost due to higher power tariff, gas price and unnecessary taxes imposed by federal government and by Punjab government as well.

Our industry has a potential to double its exports if provided level of playing field. There is around 20% difference in gas and electricity prices between India and Pakistan. Unless and until the cost of doing business is not reduced desired results as per incentives given for increasing exports would not be achieved. Chairman PIAF added.

He urged the government to lower down the electricity & gas tariff rates at regionally competitive rate. “Bangladesh has captured our garment share in the international market for which the government should provide relief to the garment sector” he said.

He also stressed the need for immediate payment of refunds to help improve the businessmen liquidity.