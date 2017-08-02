Higher education miseries

There are several prestigious universities and colleges in Pakistan, but sadly, we are still way behind the world. We have huge modification in education system among private and government educational institutions. Students who are schooling in private institutions are more knowledgeable about the technology and have more exposure. However, students getting education in government institutions are having the ethnicities of old education method. Moreover, another leading issue is the massive dissimilarity in the fee structure among private and government institution, and that fee becomes a burden for countless students, as they are somehow forced to get education from the government institutions.

The costs of private institutions are unaffordable for many students. Furthermore, our private institution are also lacking in latest methods of education that is why the a large number of students wanted to get education from overseas. Additionally, Higher Education Commission must take strict action, to equilibrium the differences. Our education system should emphasise to follow the tracks of foreign education systems, so our children were able to compete. The government is requested to provide enough funds to all the educational institutions, to progress according to the contemporary education system.

GHAZALA ASLAM

Islamabad

Related