High value BLA militant along with his group surrenders

Lays down arms, vows to work for country’s peace

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A high value Balochistan Liberation Army militant along with his group surrendered to security forces and laid down their arms, Inter Services Public Relations said. According to ISPR, BLA activist was identified as Abdul Rasool alias Ustad/Borjon/Boss. The militant group also surrendered their group’s weapons and ammunition.

“The group surrendered due to writ of state enabled through effective intelligence and successful security operations,” stated the ISPR. According to Pakistan Army’s media cell, Abdul Rasool was involved in terrorist activities in Pasni, Kulanch, Dashat and Mand areas of Balochistan.

“His surrender will go a long way in improving lasting peace and stability of Pasni, Kulanch, Dashat and Mand areas of Balochistan,” the ISPR statement added. The BLA commander handed over arms and was in turn given Pakistani flag. They vowed to work for the security and development of Pakistan.

Meanwhile Police and bomb disposal squad on Tuesday foiled a sabotage act and recovered and defused explosive material in Quetta. Police sources said that the explosive material was hidden in a suspicious bag spotted at the Sabzal Road to carry out sabotage act. Police along with experts from bomb disposal squad reached the site and defused the explosive device. Police have also registered a case and started investigation. Earlier in April, former spokesperson for the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and key commander of TTP’s breakaway faction, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Ehsanullah Ehsan turned himself in to the military.