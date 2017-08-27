High quality corporate reports enhance creditability of organizations: Zubair

Best Corporate and Sustainability Report 2016 Awards

Muhammad Zubair, the Governor Sindh has said that as organizations fully depend on their stakeholders for sustainable success, it is in their interest to provide them with high-quality reports. Effective and transparent business reporting allows organizations to present a detailed and cohesive explanation of their business’s performance and helps them engage with internal and external stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, creditors, and regulators.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost and Management of Pakistan (ICMAP) which organized the much anticipated event of the corporate world, Best Corporate and Sustainability Report 2016 Awards in Karachi. the governor applauded both the Institutes for keeping the tradition of organizing the event since 2000, encouraging for Companies to present their annual reports as per global best practices.

The governor added that High-quality information is integral to the successful management of the business, and is one of the major drivers of sustainable organizational success. Promoting culture of high-quality disclosures in Annual Reports enhances the confidence of existing investors and is beneficial for the organizations to attract local as well as foreign investors. In the present complex corporate world, he said, the profession of accountancy has attained a key place in the concept of accountability and transparency in the public and private undertakings. This profession is regarded as one of the most important players in the economic development of the country. Government fully supports initiatives and activities, which support economic growth and stability.

The Governor congratulated all the winners and hoped that they will continue to achieve excellence in corporate/ sustainability reporting in future. Mr. Yacoob Suttar (Chairman Joint Evaluation Committee) welcomed all the dignitaries and esteemed guests at the ceremony, which over the years has become a hallmark in promoting excellence in corporate reporting. He also congratulated all the participants for their consistent endeavors to achieve excellence. He emphasized that the annual report is the company’s most important strategic communication document, setting forth the company’s vision, values and operating philosophy as well as communicating its past performance, outlining future opportunities, growth prospectus, enabling an investor to make informed decision about investment in the respective company.

He added that the awards are aimed at promoting greater and more effective communication of financial and other information by companies to their stakeholders through the publication of timely, informative, factual and reader friendly annual reports. With the public awareness increasing, the general tide has turned in favor with corporates willingly opting and realizing the need for effective communication and reporting, he further added.

Mr. Nadeem Yousuf Adil (President – ICAP) in his speech expressed his gratitude to the honorable Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair for his presence in the ceremony. He also thanked the Guests of Honor Mr. Zafar Iqbal Sobani and Mr. Asad Ali Shah (ICAP – Past Presidents), Mr. Kashif Mateen Ansari (ICMAP – Past President) and Mr. Mohammad Hanif Ajari (ICMAP – Past Vice President) and other distinguished guests. The President ICAP congratulated the companies for participation in the competition.

He said that ICAP is committed to promoting transparency and accountability in Pakistan’s corporate sector. With due adherence to professional ethics, professionalism and discipline, the profession has brought about a marked improvement in corporate governance and high quality corporate reporting in Pakistan

He further added that ICAP has been playing a key role in developing the profession at the national as well as at regional and international level in bodies like SAFA, CAPA and IFAC, through its ongoing contribution towards enhancing the quality of disclosure and transparency aspects of Corporate Governance.

He appreciated the Joint Evaluation Committee for organizing Awards Ceremony, and also applauded the efforts and enthusiasm of the BCSR organizing Team.

Mr. Mohammad Iqbal Ghori (President – ICMA Pakistan) in his speech said that the contribution of Pakistan’s manufacturing sector in the economic growth of our country cannot be over-emphasized. He emphasized that one major factor which is impeding growth of our industry and corporate sector and that is ‘high cost of doing business’. This has not only hampered our industrial productivity but also made our exports uncompetitive in the international market.

He added that there is a dire need to have independent ‘Financial Reporting Council’ to regulate the accounting and auditing profession in Pakistan. This should be independent from the accounting profession so that it could play its role in upholding quality and standard of financial reporting in Pakistan and safeguarding the interests of all the stakeholders, including the business, trade, industry, professionals and public at large. Several advanced and emerging economies such as USA, UK, Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Japan have already established such financial reporting authorities, which have resulted in strengthening their financial sectors and attracting global investments. The creation of an independent financial watchdog in Pakistan would also stimulate private sector growth and foreign investments. It is therefore in the larger interest of our national economic growth and prosperity.

Mr. Anis ur Rehman in his vote of thanks complemented the role of both the Institutes towards the accounting profession and strengthening corporate governance in Pakistan. He said that while ICAP is playing a key role in promoting accounting and auditing profession, ICMA Pakistan has created a niche for itself in cost and management accountancy profession. He further said that Voluntary disclosures have many benefits for the companies. It brings transparency and helps them in making sound economic decisions. It enhances the level of reliance by different stakeholders the annual reports of companies.

They are in better position to evaluate the performance of the company and judge the extent of adoption of good practices. He thanked all participating companies, the media and the Secretariats of both the institutes for putting in their best efforts to make this event a success. While Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited was declared the overall top winner; following companies received the awards under respective categories.