High Performance cricket camp Commences at NCA

Lahore

The ten-week National High Performance Cricket Camp commenced here on Monday at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The camp is organized keeping in view the future commitments of Pakistan cricket team where the players would be trained under the supervision of NCA Coaches,said a spokeswoman of Pakistan Cricket Board.

The players on the first two days of the camp, Monday and Tuesday, would undergo one on one session with the NCA coaches where they will work on the data collection related to them. The players would undergo practice session from Wednesday, July 5.

Following are the names of players for the camp: (Openers) Sami Aslam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Sahibzada Farhan, (Middle Order batsmen), Umar Amin, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Asif Zakir, Umar Akmal (Fast Bowlers), Usman Shinwari, Sameen Gul, Muhammad Irfan Mir Hamza, Ruman Raees, (Spinners), Muhammad Asghar, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Muhammad Irfan, Usama Mir (Fast Bowling All Rounders), Amir Yamin, Fahim Ashraf, Ammad Butt, Hussain Talat (Spin Bowling All Rounders), Muhammad Nawaz, Agha Salman (Wicket Keepers), Muhammad Rizwan and Muhammad Hassan.—APP