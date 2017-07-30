A high level PFC team to explore new markets in US

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A high level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will leave for United States in the first week of the next month on two weeks visit to explore more new markets and further strengthen bilateral trade ties with their counterparts in furniture industry.

Talking to media here Saturday, the PFC Chief Executive Mian Muhammad Kashif said that he will head the delegation to American ,the world’s largest economy is also the largest market for Pakistan’s export-oriented furniture industry. “American buyers prefer to buy value-priced and high quality finish case goods for dining and bedroom, leather and fabric upholstery, occasional and youth furniture,” he added.

He said there is an ample chance of increasing furniture export volume due to an upward trend as demand for furniture and wooden products are on rise in the US and European markets along with among the domestic consumers. He said opportunity is huge, but the sector needs a large number of skilled workers to meet the rising demand. “We are making special efforts to increase furniture export catering to the rising global demand,” he added.

PFC chief Mian Kashif said this delegation will also avail the opportunity to learn about the latest products and technologies in their fields, and be able to improve their businesses as a result. He further said such business-oriented tours could play a pivotal role for Pakistani furniture manufacturers in achieving the furniture export target of more than $1 billion annually in the international furniture markets.

When Mian Kashif was asked how to boost the exports of the furniture items? he said the government should immediately remove snags hampering export of furniture and take steps to curb sheesham wood smuggling in garb of raw material besides awarding it a status of full fledged industry.

Answering a question, he said Pakistan’s major buyers of wooden furniture are the UK, the USA, Sri Lanka and Gulf countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait. The United States buys mostly bedroom furniture. UK and the Gulf countries import kitchen furniture and office furniture. For example, one of the British retail chain sells some Pakistani furniture at its outlets. More than 80 percent of the furniture demand in the country is met by the Chinioti furniture. This industry, combined with the handicraft industry, is employing about 50,000 people.

He quoted the example of Japan that has great scope for Pakistani Furniture, because they like Pakistani traditional hand-carved furniture designs with classic finishing and similar designs can be replicated in USA market, therefore efforts must be made to promote furniture exports by more regular participation in international shows. All this can happen if there is government’s strong will for it and a vision among furniture traders.

“Our exports declined due to three-fold rise in cost of timber used for furniture export and competition with foreign exporters. Re-constitution of Federal timber board, comprising private and public sector members is necessary to restructure sheesham wood plantation and ban its illegal export. Utility costs, improper wood seasoning, sub standard finishing, packing, poor designs, quality and not meeting world standard are other hindrances in enhancing exports,” he pointed out. He said PFC is planning a strategy to enhance exports and this sector could touch more than $850 million export target by year 2017 if provided training centres for skill workmanship, women development schemes and high tech machinery, he added.