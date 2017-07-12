High level meeting reviews arrangements against possible flood

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Secretary Forests Punjab Jhanzeb Khan on Tuesday visited Rawalpindi to review arrangements made for upcoming heavy rains in the next weeks. Deputy Commissioner Talat Gondal briefed the secretary that Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rainfall during the next weeks in Rawalpindi. He also briefed about the arrangements made for Monsoon season and told that Rescue 1122, RSWMC,WASA and district administration are on high alert while dredging of Nullah Leh as well as Sewerage system has been completed before the monsoon rains.

Managing Director WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood informed the meeting that heavy machinery including Sucker Machines, Jetting Machines, Sewer Cleaning Roding Machines, Dewatering sets and water boozers are in working condition and deployed at four Flood centers of WASA located at Liaquat Bagh, Moti Mahal, Bagh Sardaran and Khyaban-e-Sir Syed. While six rapid response teams are fully functional to handle any emergency situation during the floods.

He informed that more than 70% flood water comes from Islamabad catchment area through four major tributaries in Leh Nullah and 11 Nullahs also terminate in Leh Nullah from the city.

The Secretary expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by WASA and directed officials to remain alert during the rain spell and all equipment should be in working condition to meet any situation.