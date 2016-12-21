High level meeting discusses security on Zardari’s return

City Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss security arrangements for former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s return to Karachi on December 23.

The meeting was attended by Nisar Khuhro, Senator Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi and Acting IG Sindh Police Mushtaq Meher, Commissioner Karachi and Deputy Commissioner.

The CM directed participants of the meeting to make arrangements for people who arrive at the airport to welcome Zardari. He added that a traffic plan should be put in place so that the public is not disturbed.

The former President may be transferred to Bilawal House by a helicopter, it was discussed.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday announced that former president Asif Ali Zardari will return to Pakistan on Dec 23.

“If Asif Zardari is with us, then with his capabilities we will make government approve our four demands,” he said.

He said that doctors have allowed Zardari to travel, adding that everyone is praying for Zardari’s health.

Zardari has been in Dubai since 2015 under ‘self-exile’. One of the possible reasons behind the former president’s decision could be a harsh speech he gave against the country’s military, accusing it of going overboard with its authority.