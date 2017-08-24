High Court bans constructions in Sonmarg

Srinagar

The High Court on Tuesday revived a related Public Interest Litigation which it had already disposed and ordered that no constructional activity be carried out in Sonmarg health resort.

Reviving the PIL titled Qazi Shamas versus state as “Court on its own motion versus state and others”, a division bench of Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmad and Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey directed chief executive officer Sonmarg Development Authority (SDA) to furnish a detailed map demarcating local area of SDA, forest area and wild life sanctuary.

The court also directed the CEO to submit the master plan which is already in place. The directions came after the court heard amicus curie G A Lone, advocate general Jahangir Iqbal Ganai and deputy advocate general Fayaz Ahmad Mir.

Earlier the court ordered revival of the PIL by Shamus after noticing how environs of Sonmarg were ruined by rampant constructions.

Moreover, the bench clubbed a petition seeking ban on construction of a high altitude warfare school by Army in Sonmarg with the new PIL.

In the petition, CEO SDA has submitted that the army was constructing the school without any permission from BOCA Sonmarg and the authority was not allowed to have an on spot inspection of the illegal construction.

Meanwhile, hearing a separate PIL seeking preservation of Gulmarg ski resort, the bench directed the government to submit a comprehensive report of biodiversity in wildlife area of Gulmarg.

After it was informed that no census of wild life species was carried out since 2011, the court directed regional wildlife warden Kashmir to produce a digital presentation of various wildlife species, endangered species and those that need to be protected.

The census, the court said, be done annually. While in its earlier directions court had asked chief town planner Kashmir to submit a detailed map indicating total extent of area of the ecologically fragile resort, in the map the court noticed gaps between the villages being notified as part of GDA.

The CTP was ordered to prepare another map within two weeks along with DC Baramulla and others. Taking notice of the photographs submitted before it, the court observed that despite its repeated directions to Municipal Committee Gulmarg to ban use of plastic bottles and polythene, the mess continues there.—GK