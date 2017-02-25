Hi-tech value-addition can bridge budget deficit: UBG

Karachi

The United Business Group (UBG) of FPCCI on Saturday said government should promote hi-tech value-addition which can help bridge the budget deficit which is increasing.

Our exports mostly comprise of cotton group in which raw and semi-finished goods are preferred which the times have changed calling for value-addition, said UBG Zonal Chairman Naseem-ur-Rehman.

In a statement issued here today, he said that private sector should not be ignored while signing trade deals with other countries as some of the agreements have inflicted great losses on our economy.

He said that foreign investment in the country is directly linked to the adherence to the current policies of globalisation otherwise foreign investment will remain a far cry. Pakistan’s imports are more than double of the exports and country will become a trading state if industrial sector was not promoted, he said, adding that local investors should also get same relaxations are their foreign counterparts.

Naseem-ur-Rehman called for reduced duties and taxes, an end to smuggling and under invoicing and reconsidering the transit trade agreement with Afghanistan which has legalised smuggling that is translating into losses to the tune of billion annually.

The business leader said that sick industrial units should not be preferred as the government should prioritise revival of struggling industries while banks should be asked to play their role in economic development.

He said that manpower is one of the important export which is helping country earn billions of dollars therefore it should be given the attention it deserves.—APP