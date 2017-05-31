Hesco’s 500kv HTL trips again; 13 districts, including Karachi areas without power

Shoro/Karachi

In another major power breakdown in Sindh, 500KV High Transmission Line in Jamshoro tripped again on Tuesday. At least 76 grid stations of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) became non-functional as a result of which power cut was witnessed in 13 districts including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Mirpur Khas, Thatta and Sajawal. The breakdown forced people to have their third Sehri too in blackout. Many areas of Karachi also remained with out electricity.

Areas impacted by electric breakdown include Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Post Office area, Liaquatabad No. 10 and C1 area, Lyari, Shah Faisal Colony, Safoora Goth, University Road, Defence View, Jamshed Quarters, North Karachi, Golimar, New Karachi, Gulbahar, Shadman Town, Nazimabad and North Nazimabad, Kharadar, Keamari, Maripur, Gulshan-e-Jamal, FC Area, Garden, Lea Market, Orangi Town, Mobina Town, Ayesha Manzil, Surjani Town, and Malir.

This is the second major breakdown in three days. Water availability has also been affected by the power cut as several areas are facing a suspension creating numerous difficulties for the people. The situation continues to persist from the first day of Ramazan depriving Karachiites of power and water in both Sehr and Iftar timings.

Hesco spokesperson says that the transmission line tripped due to humidity and will be restored soon as the work is in progress. Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah wrote a letter to Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif over the issue of load shedding.

The letter stated that 13 districts of rural Sindh and half of Karachi plunged into darkness after the 500 KV Hubco-Jamshoro transmission line tripped at around 2:15 am on Sunday, and the power is yet to be fully restored. Sindh CM urged Khawaja Asif to take all possible measures to rectify the faults in the 500 KV transmission line so that electricity may be restored in the affected areas of Sindh. He also requested the federal minister to reduce the load shedding hours to minimum level, at least during Ramazan, and to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri and Iftar.

A reference of the email was also given in the letter that was sent on May 24. On the other hand, provincial minister Nasir Shah has said that Sindh is being treated unfairly regarding electricity matter. The ministers of Sindh also reminded federal government of its promise to not conduct load shedding during Ramazan. Spurred by anger and desperation, some citizens turned to protest at K-Electric’s office near Post Office and Liaquatabad No. 10, whereupon they vandalised property and tried to burn down the building. Needless to say, employees present in the office fled the demonstration, fearing for their lives.

It was when a heavy contingent of police arrived at the scene and tried to disperse the angry crowd that the building was left alone. The protestors thereafter took to burning tyres, which led to the road getting blocked. On the other hand, former mayor of Karachi and PSP chief Mustafa Kamal also condemned the load-shedding. ‘Power outages extending over 12 hours is not okay. Unannounced load-shedding during Ramazan is worrisome for citizens,’ he said.—INP