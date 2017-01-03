HESCO spends Rs59m on transformers’ installation

Hyderabad

The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has installed two new power transformers worth Rs. 59 million at Sakrand and Khipro Gradi Stations aimed to provide better power supply in the connected areas.

The Chief Engineer Development HESCO Abdul Sattar Memon informed here on Tuesday that a 20/26 MVA Power Transformer amounting to Rs. 49.04 million has been installed at 132 KV Sakrand Grid Station where the power-supply was being provided with 10/13 MVA Power Transformer.

The HESCO management has installed additional 6/3 MVA Power Transformer at 66 KV Khipro Grid Stations with an amount of Rs. 18.527 million, he informed and added that installation of these power transformers have improved the voltage and capablility to ensure better power supply in its connected feeders.

The competent authority of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) has dismissed Lineman-I Sahibullah s/o Waheedullah of Pesco Alpuri Sub-Division and ASSA Khawaza Khela Grid Station Ibadullah from service for long absence from duty without permission, said a press release issued here from WAPDA House, Peshawar on Tuesday.

The press release added that both Sahibullah LM-I and Ibadullah ASSA were served notices to attend the office in person to explain reason of absence to defend themselves but they failed to do so and in exercise of the powers conferred under Pakistan Wapda Employees E&D Rules -1978 the competent authority dismissed them from service from the date of their absence.

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company here Tuesday, power supply from Saboana feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. while Canal Road, Mobilink, Koh-e-Noor City, Marafco, New Madina Town and Best Export feeders originating from 66-KV OTP grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 9:30am and then from 3pm to 4:30pm on Wednesday (January 4).

Meanwhile, it is reported that a total of 45 linemen of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) have completed two day long Behavioural Based Safety (BBS) training under Institute of Linemen Education and Safety here at a local hotel on Tuesday.—APP