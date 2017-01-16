HESCO shuts down 13 power feeders due to rain

Hyderabad

The power outages accompanied rainfall in Hyderabad on Saturday with some 13 electricity feeders out of 80 in the districts kept shut for large part of the day.

The Hyderabad Electric Company’s (HESCO) spokesman Sadiq Kubar confirmed that the company was shutting down the power supply in certain areas as part of the safety measures. “We are also receiving complaints of sparking in the transformers from the customers due to which we shut down the feeders to avoid any harm by means of electrocution to any human,” he said.

According to him, the HESCO’s grid stations supply electricity to the districts of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah divisions through its 412 electric feeders. He told that HESCO was also shutting down power supply in other districts in its jurisdiction during rainfall as party of safety measures.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer PESCO Anwar-ul-Haq Yousafzai has hailed the performance of Bannu Circle for increasing recovery up to five percent and directed SE Peshawar Circle to improve the performance.

This he said while presiding over a meeting held here at Wapda House which was attended by Chief Engineer Operation Mohsin Raza, Chief Engineer Commercial Shabir Ahmad, Chief Engineer Planning Muhammd Iqbal Marwat, Superintending Engineers of Bannu, Swat, Mardan, Abboatabad, Peshawar and Mansehra Circles and PESCO’s Senior Management.

The CEO reviewed the progress regarding replacement of defective meters and directed to accelerate the process. Provision of new connections to public was also discussed and it was decided to provide the remaining new pending connections immediately.—APP