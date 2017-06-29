HESCO sets up rain emergency centre

Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has set up a rain emergency center which will function under Chief Operating Officer (COO) Reham Ali Otho.

According to a press release issued here Wednesday, the COO has requested the power consumers to stay away from the electric wires and poles during rainfall to avoid electrocution.

He asked the consumers to register their complaints about the power outages to the HESCO’s offices concerned so that the trained staff could be sent to remove the faults in the power supply system.

Otho appealed the people to call HESCO on 118 or on the landline number 0229260014 and mobile numbers 03408886075 and 03408886074 to lodge their complaints. The company also appealed the people to inform HESCO if they watch any broken power supply cable.—APP