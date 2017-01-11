HESCO gears-up outstanding dues recovery operation

Hyderabad

The special teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) have geared up the operation for recovery of outstanding dues from defaulters and control of line losses following the directives of the Managing Director Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco).

The HESCO spokesman informed here on that during the operation, the teams discontinued 600 power connections following non-payment of outstanding dues while unearthing of 400 hundred illegal connections with removal of six power transformers were also the part of the operation which carried out in Hyderabad, Umerkot, Sanghar, Digri, Badin, Phuleli, Nawabshah, Tando Adam, Tando Allahyar and others parts of all the four operation circles of HESCO.

The teams also recovered outstanding dues of Rs. 0.875 million from defaulters, the spokesman informed and added that operation has been geared up following the directives of Managing Director Pepco during his visit to Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) Umer Rasool while expressing dismay over the performance of Executive Engineer Operation Division Latifabad of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) had placed his services under suspension with immediate effect.

The HESCO spokesman informed here Monday that the Managing Director PEPCO held meeting with the officers of HESCO here at conference hall where the Chief Executive Officer HESCO Asadullah briefed about the performance of the organization.—APP