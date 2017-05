Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

Superintendent Engineer HESCO Nawabshah Circle Malik Imtiaz was attacked by armed persons and he received multiple strokes on his face in Sanghar.

The attackers however managed to escape. HESCO employees later resorted to protests and locked of offices in Nawabshah and other towns of Sindh.

The engineer Mali Imtiaz was busy in purchase of vegetable in market when two persons came in jeep and attacked him with punches and fractured his nose and fled away.