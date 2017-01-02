HESCO disconnects 400 power connections of defaulters

Hyderabad

The special recovery teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) have disconnected 40 power connections of 25 villages in different parts of its region due to non-payment of outstanding dues.

The HESCO spokesman informed here on Monday that special recovery teams along with police personnel have carried out their activities in Hyderabad, Tando Adam, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas districts and disconnected power connections of 25 villages with removal of 17 power transformers from the areas.

Besides, the special recovery teams also detected hundreds of illegal connections which were removed with seizure of wires. The teams also made recovery of Rs. 0.79 million from the defaulters.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday issued power suspension programme for January 3 and 4 to various areas of its region regarding necessary maintenance and routine development work.—APP