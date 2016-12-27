Heroine abuse

Ibtasam Thakur

Lahore

Drug abuse is not a new phenomenon in Pakistan because the natural environment of northern areas of Pakistan and the territory of Afghanistan is very suitable for drug cultivation and production. It was estimated that Afghanistan produces 60 to 70 percent of the world’s supply of drugs (World Drug Report, 2012). Afghanistan has 11 provinces linked with the border line of Pakistan and only four from them are declared poppy free. It was estimated that they had cultivated less than 100 hectares of poppy in 2012 (UNODC, 2013). The ratios of drug abuse by young addicts are growing gradually in Pakistan that has resulted into serious health, psychological and social issues. Monster of drug abuse can eat the capabilities of young brain and create mentally unwell population. An examination of social and demographic factors revealed that 71.5 % of the drug abusers were less than 35 years of age with the highest proportion in the 20-30 years age group (Drug Abuse Assessment study of Pakistan, 2013). Therefore, it is highly recommended that motivational programmes and healthy extracurricular activities should be introduced in educational institutions so that trend of drug addiction could be avoided. Media should come forward to play its role in launching ant drug campaigns.