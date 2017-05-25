Herbicide: Not much safe

Atrazine is an herbicide of the triazine class. Atrazine is used to prevent pre-and-post emergence broad leaf weeds in crops such as maize and sugarcane and on turf, such as golf courses and residential lawns. It is one of the most widely used herbicides in US[2] and Australian agriculture.[3] It was banned in the European Union in October 2003, when the EU found groundwater levels exceeding the limits set by regulators and Syngenta could neither show that this could be prevented nor that these levels were safe.

The science on atrazine’s effects on the hormone system continues to grow. It alters the levels of key hormones in rats and can delay puberty. In male frogs, exposure to atrazine causes a kind of “chemical castration,” causing them to develop female sex characteristics.

GUL E LAILA KHATTAK

Islamabad

