Herbal tea linked to man’s psychosis in unusual case

A man in Italy who had developed psychosis — meaning he lost touch with reality — did so after consuming an herbal tea made with St. John’s wort, according to a recent report of this case. The man’s condition improved after he received treatment for his psychosis, his doctors wrote in the report.

“St. John’s wort (Hypericum perforatum) has been known for centuries for its therapeutic properties, and its efficacy as an antidepressant has been confirmed by a growing body of evidence,” the doctors who treated the man, at the hospital AUSL Modena in Italy, wrote in their report. But the herb’s “availability without prescription, as an over-the-counter medication, raises some concern regarding its clinical management and unsupervised administration to individuals with” mental health risks, they wrote.

Although there is evidence showing that the herb may reduce depression symptoms in the short term, there is no evidence of its effectiveness when it comes to long-term outcomes, said Dr. Eugene Grudnikoff, a psychiatrist at South Oaks Hospital in Amityville, New York, who was not involved in the new report. There is no evidence showing that using the herb may lead to fewer hospitalizations of patients with depression, fewer suicide attempts or suicides, or better quality of life for people with depression, Grudnikoff told Live Science.

The case in Italy involved a 25-year-old man who was admitted to the hospital after two of his friends, who accompanied him to the hospital, told the doctors that he had been acting strangely in the past few days. The man behaved as if he were under the influence of an illegal drug, the friends said. The doctors examined the patient and observed that he was having speech problems and was experiencing episodes of paranoid thinking and delusions. For example, the man believed that other people could read his mind.

The man also told his doctors he had been feeling weak and had been going through what he called “a period of distress,” according to the report, published May 15 in the Journal of Medical Case Reports.

But the man’s blood test results were normal, and he did not have any neurological issues. The doctors diagnosed him with a condition called schizophreniform disorder — a type of mental disorder that involves psychosis. They gave him antipsychotic medications to treat his symptoms, and two weeks after his admission, his condition improved and he went home.

Related