Hepatitis screening week being observed in Punjab

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that on the directions of Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, hepatitis control campaign has been started in Punjab and hepatitis awareness and screening week would be observed from May 22 to 27 throughout the province during which screening, awareness and vaccination camps would be set up in all DHQ hospitals during which screening and vaccination of hepatitis B would be carried out and registration of hepatitis C patients would also be done.

He stated this while addressing monthly stock-taking meeting of CEOs Health of all districts here at DG HS Office on Sunday. Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh. Salman Rafiq especially attended the meeting.

Secretary P&S Health Ali Jan Khan, Spl. Secretary/DG Health Dr. Faisal Zahoor, Director PSPU Muhammad Khan Ranjah, Addl. Secretary Muhammad Ali Amir, Addl. Secretary (Tech) Dr. Asim Altaf, Director IRMNCH Dr. Mukhtar Hussain Syed, Director EPI Dr. Muhammad Munir, Director Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme Dr. Shahida Sarwar, Members of PMU, Chief Minister Health Roadmap Team, other concerned senior officers and representatives of international development partners were also present in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the performance of DHQ and THQ hospitals, cleanliness and hygiene conditions in the hospitals, biometric attendance of the doctors and the staff, availability of medicines, routine immunization coverage, performance of vaccinators etc. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan said that Phase-II of revamping of the hospitals has been started and all hospitals have been included in the revamping plan.

He said that the department has full support to the operational offices to spend the allocated fund in the best interest of the public. All the spending units should work hard to achieve the targets. Ali Jan Khan further directed the officers to make the Hepatitis Week a successful story for which they have to work hard with dedication.