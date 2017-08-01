Hepatitis free Pakistan

LATEST figures indicate that every 10th person in Pakistan is at risk of getting hepatitis C or hepatitis B while at present, Pakistan can be termed as number two in the world with high prevalence of viral hepatitis that is 5.8% in case of hepatitis B that share a major burden of the disease in this region of the world. It was also alarming that 15% of the people who visited a hospital in Islamabad in connection with World Hepatitis Day tested positive for Hepatitis B and C at a free screening camp.

All this means that prevalence of Hepatitis has assumed alarming proportions in Pakistan despite greater awareness — thanks to campaigns launched by media and exchange of information through modern technology gadgets. Prime Minister’s Hepatitis Programme and plans for setting up of water filtration plants down to union council levels were initiated but could not be implemented effectively for various reasons mainly because of lack of cooperation by provincial governments, which were not ready to take ownership of these schemes after their introduction. Federal Health Ministry deserves appreciation for focusing, at least, on treatment aspect, if not prevention, and because of its efforts the prices of Sovaldi (Sofosbuvir) tablet have come within the reach of the common man. Similarly, one must acknowledge the interest being shown by Punjab government, which has made arrangements for free of cost delivery of medicines for Hepatitis B and C treatment at the doorsteps of patients just at a phone call. The good example needs to be replicated by other provinces so that affected people all over the country get meaningful relief and treatment. The most important aspect is diagnosis and for this purpose free camps should be held in rural and far-flung areas especially those where clean drinking water facilities are not available.

