Hepatitis filter clinics to start working during current year: Kh Salman Rafique

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that Pakistan Kidney, Liver Transplant & Research Institute (PKLI) is a flagship project of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

It would be state-of-the-art project where all facilities for the treatment of kidney and liver would be available. He disclosed that the first phase of PKLI would be completed during 2017 and hopefully first liver transplant would be carried out in December 2017.

He said that hepatitis filter clinics are being set up under the umbrella of PKLI in 25 districts which would start working in the current year. These would be satellite clinics attached with the main filter clinic at Bedian Road. Both the Health Departments of Punjab would extend all out support to these filter clinics.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of steering committee on hepatitis control along with Minister Primary & Secondary Health Kh. Imran Nazir at PKLI Secretary, here on Saturday.

Besides, Secretary P&SH Ali Jan Khan, President PKLI Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhtar, Special Secretary Health Dr. Faisal Zahoor, Director Punjab Hepatitis Control Program Dr. Zahida Sarwar, Additional Secretary Health Technical Prof. Dr. Ahsan Altaf and other members of PKLI attended the meeting.

While talking to the media after meeting, Kh. Salman Rafique said that Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab would revamp the buildings of filter clinics where it would be required.

The meeting also deliberated on different issues including bulk procurement of medicines for hepatitis patients. Kh. Salman Rafique directed that a meeting of the officers of P&D, Finance and Specialized Healthcare Department as well as Primary & Secondary Health Department should be called in the next week to finalize all the arrangements for this purpose.

Minister Primary & Secondary Health Kh. Imran Nazir assured that his department would extend all out support and cooperation in the efforts of eradicating hepatitis from the province.

Originally Published by NNI