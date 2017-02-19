Saqib Ali

Lahore

Hepatitis is a serious health problem not only in Pakistan but at the global level. Unfortunately, due to lack of preventive measures and treatment facilities, hepatitis prevalence in Pakistan is the highest on the globe.

Since every 10th person in Pakistan is suffering from one type of hepatitis or the other, therefore, the decision by the Punjab Government to set up Hepatitis Control Mobile Centres deserves praise and commendation. It is hoped that with the establishment of Hepatitis Control Mobile Centres, hepatitis patients would be provided quality medical facilities and the move would help reduce the plight of these patients.