Hepatitis-B vaccine birth dose for infants introduced

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that substantial improvement has been recorded in health sector during the last few years in the province and the prevention programme is successfully moving ahead.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of hepatitis B vaccine birth dose for infants in Punjab, at a local hotel here on Monday.

He said that 82 per cent immunisation coverage and eradication of tetanus in pregnant women is a record which has been certified by the international partners including UNICEF and WHO.

Kh Salman Rafique said that all officers and staff of the Health Department worked hard as a team for improving routine immunization coverage, polio eradication, introduction of Rota virus, epidemic control and promotion of breast-feeding. That’s why, he added, today Punjab is the most developed province in health sector and the journey of success is still continuing.

Director Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme Dr Zahida Sarwar informed that the programme has procured 5 lakh doses of hepatitis B vaccine for birth dose which is sufficient for one year. However, if needed more vaccine would be procured. She said that utilisation of data would be compiled on monthly basis.

Dr Zahida Sarwar said that after two years, hepatitis B vaccine birth dose would formally be included in EPI programme. Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Specialised Health Dr Sajid Chauhan, representative of UNICEF Dr Mushtaq Rana, medical superintendents of government hospitals, District Officers (Prevention), officers of Mother & Child Health and representatives of International Development Partners attended the meeting.