Hemani Herbals participates in MFF at Expo Centre

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Hemani Herbals LLC, first-time participated in the Masala Family Festival held at Karachi Expo Centre. With a full range of 150 products, the crowd benefited from natural’s bounties through Hemani. The product range included natural hair care, skincare, personal care, healing and health products, harnessed from nature’s wealth and characterized by quality and trust, Har Pal Herbal by Hemani.

Moreover, Hemani Herbal attracted the audience towards their stall, with 100% Natural products and their favorite chef, Chef Zarnaq. Chef Zarnaq, an iconic cooking expert, displayed the usage and importance of Hemani Olive Oil spray at the stall. Live cooking demonstration with taste trials kept the audience engaged. At day-end, the families went home with a satisfied tummy and a fun-filled day to cherish with Hemani, Har pal, Herbal.