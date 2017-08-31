Helping indigents on Eid

It is not only the obligation of the State but also ours to help the poor and needy people of our society so that they should also be included in the celebrations of Eid. We can help them by many means both in cash or in kind according to our capacity.

We always enjoy Eid but this time let’s include those who lack the {re-}sources to celebrate it. It is really disheartening that we don’t know which dish should we eat first because of their numbers, in the meanwhile, the neighbour is hardly able to manage one time meal for his dependents. Eid is a blessing for us, therefore, we should donate generously to please Almighty Allah on this occasion, if not on other occasions. not for those who cannot afford to provide the two times food. Let’s make a chain of helping others according to our ability.

SIRAJ UMRANI

Kech, Turbat

