Hekmatyar warmly welcomed by Afghan govt

The Afghan government warmly welcomed the leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to ARG Presidential Palace Friday.

Hekmatyar arrived in capital Kabul before noon Thursday after almost twenty years and conclusion of the peace agreement with Afghan government.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani hailed Hekmatyar for reaching an agreement with the government to accept reconciliation and insisted that the government is committed to pave the way for peace for the Afghan nation.

Speaking during a gathering in ARG Palace, President Ghani said the conclusion of peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami proves that the Afghan nation and government is committed to peace and stability.

President Ghani called on the other insurgent and militant groups to adopt negotiations rather violence, raising questions regarding the capabilities of Taliban to participate in peace talks similar as Hez-e-Islami.

“To the Taliban I say actually who is your leader? Where is he? Apart from, muder, and destruction to this nation, what plans do you have?” President Ghani said.

I he also added that the Afghan government and nation are ready to pay any price ti achieve peace.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said Taliban are brothers despite the party is related to Taliban, Al-Qaeda, ISIS or any other group. Hekmatyar made the remarks during his speech in capital Kabul and in the presence of the of the former Jihadi leader leaders including Abdul Rab Rasool Sayyaf and the current government leaders including the chief executive Abdullah Abdulla. In his speech during the gathering in ARG Palace in Kabul Friday, Hekmatyar said the current system in Afghanistan is Presidential and we do not believe in parliamentary system and the parliamentary system is not acceptable in Afghanistan considering the current situation.

Hekmatyar further added that the coalition governments have failed in everywhere, insisting that the current is not suitable in the situation of Afghanistan.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami once again insisted that the power can not be achieved through the use of power as the Afghan nation will never accept the use of power so that one can govern on them.

Hekmatyar arrived in eastern Laghman province over a week ago and since then he has travelled to eastern Nangarhar province.

The Afghan officials are optimistic that the signing and implementation of peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami may help to encourage other insurgent and militant groups to join reconciliation process and end the war through negotiations.— NNI

