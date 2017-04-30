Hekmatyar returns to public life after exile

Mehtarlam, Afghanistan

Afghan warlord and ex-prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to public life Saturday after more than 20 years in exile, calling on the Taliban to lay down their weapons and join a “caravan of peace”.

Hekmatyar, white-bearded and clad in his trademark black turban, spoke to supporters at a gathering in Laghman province widely broadcast in Afghanistan, where his return to the political mainstream months after etching a landmark peace deal with Kabul has been hugely controversial.

“Come for God´s sake, come and give up fighting which the victims of this war are Afghans,” he said.

“Come and join this caravan of peace… Set your goals, and I will be with you on your good goals.”

Hekmatyar is one of the most infamous warlords of Afghanistan´s history, chiefly remembered for his role in the bloody civil war of the 1990s.—AFP