Staff Reporter

Karachi

219 exhibitors will take part from Pakistan in Heimtextil Fair, Frankfurt.55 Pakistani companies are participating in Heimtextil Frankfurt 2017 under TDAP pavilion. With a strong increase in the number of exhibitors and all indications suggesting that the new furnishing season will be a good one, Heimtextil started on 10th January 2017 Frankfurt am Main. It is not just the number of home textile exhibitors that has grown in 2017, but also the exhibition space. Heimtextil in Frankfurt is by far the most international event of its kind. From northern Europe to South Africa, from America to Asia Pakistan will have 219 exhibitors of which 55 exhibitors are participating under the TDAP pavilion in halls 10.0 and 10.3. This will make Pakistan the 4th largest country at the show behind Germany, China and India. His Excellency Mr. Jauhar Saleem the Pakistani Ambassador in Germany visited the fair on the first day. His excellency met Pakistani Exhibitors and highly impressed with the quality of Pakistani products and high level of display. In home textiles Pakistan has a very strong and important position in the textile market. Hall 10 which has exhibitors of bed sheets, towels and kitchen linen the biggest country is Pakistan. Premium exhibitors like Gul Ahmed, Kamal, Sapphire can be found in hall 10.2. Among the 2,866 exhibitors from 68 countries are an increased number of European companies.